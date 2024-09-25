الدعم في Philips
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
If the filter replacement indication or light persists, on your Philips Air Purifier, read in the following lines what you can do to solve the issue.
After replacing the filter, you need to reset filter lifetime manually. If it is not reset, the filter replacement indication will stay on.
To solve this, please follow these steps:
- Plug in your air purifier
- Press the Power button
- Touch and hold the Reset button for three seconds
If the steps did not help, contact us for further assistance.
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: AC1711/90, AMF220/95, AC2889/90. انقر هنا لعرض المزيد من أرقام المنتجات ›