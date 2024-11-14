How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?

ضمان لمدة عامين
You can use the bikini trimmer head to trim hard-to-reach areas in the bikini area and to create different hairstyles in the bikini area. You can attach the bikini trimmer comb onto the bikini trimmer head to trim hairs in the bikini area to a length of 3mm.
When using the device in the intimate area (the outside and inside of outer labia), ensure you use the trimmer head with the comb attached.
To attach the comb (Image 1):
To remove the comb (Image 2):
تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: BRE720/01, BRE740/11.
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