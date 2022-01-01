Search terms

Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

86BDL3652T/00

86BDL3652T/00
    -{discount-value}

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

    Interactive classroom display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

      Interactive classroom display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        420  cd/m²
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935x0.4935 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        • USB-C
        Audio input
        3.5mm Jack (x1)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait (12/7)
          Portrait (12/7)
        • Landscape (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Low Bright
        Signal loop through
        • DisplayPort
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        390  W
        Consumption (Max)
        650 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Accessories

        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles
        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
        • M2 Screw (x2)
        • M3 screw (x2)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • Touch USB (x1)
        • USB Cover (x1)
        • AC power cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control (x1)
        • RS232 cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • PSB
        • ETL
        Warranty
        5 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        GPU
        DDR4 4GB
        Memory
        4GB RAM
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
        • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1961.00  mm
        Set Height
        1132.30  mm
        Set Depth
        80.5mm(D@wall mount) / 108.4mm(D@speaker cover)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.20  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        44.58  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.17(D@wall mount) / 4.27 (D@speaker cover)  inch
        Bezel width
        17.8 mm(even)
        Wall Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Product weight
        74.3  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        163.8  lb

