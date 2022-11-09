Search terms

    Frequently asked questions

    1. My product is defective. How can I have it repaired? Will it be covered by the warranty?

    Many times when a product does not perform as expected, the issue can be resolved at home without having to send it for repair.

    Please use our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find a solution for common issues:


    Find your product and its FAQs


    If you are unable to resolve your problem online, you can book your product for inspection by two methods:

    1) Register your product online (Exceptions: TV, Avent, Gaggia and Saeco coffee machines) – click here

    2) Contact our Contact Centre – click here


    Repair will be free of charge if your product is still under warranty.


    Philips warranty

    2. How long is the warranty on my product?

    Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months.

    To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.

    3. My product is no longer covered by the warranty; can Philips still help me?

    If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.


    For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.

     

    For coffee machines and Avent products, please contact our Contact Centre.


    Please note: When registering your product, if you are unhappy with the proposed solution and do not wish to proceed with the repair process, you can close the request at any time. Contact our Contact Centre for additional support.

    4. I am unable to find the support I need; how can I contact you for help?

    We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.

     

     

    If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live Chat service, email or phone.

     

    Our Contact Centre is open during the following times:

    Mon - Fri : 08.30am - 06.00pm

    Sat - Sun :Closed

    The Contact Centre is closed on Public Holidays.

    5. Where can I find an authorized Philips service centre?

    Support on other Philips products, Domestic Appliance, Personal Care etc. Please contact our Contact Centre for further assistance.

     

    6. Where can I purchase spare parts and accessories for my product?

    If you cannot find the part you are looking for in the online shop, you can contact our approved distributors:


    - For spare parts and accessories enquiries, please contact +632 8 667 9000

      Outside Metro Manila: 1-800-10-PHILIPS, 1800 10 7445477

     

    If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product, you can also contact our Contact Centre. 

    7. Where can I find the model number of my product?

    The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page 

    Number Five
    8. I moved abroad / I bought my product abroad. Will my guarantee be affected?

    No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.


    Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.

    9. If I took an extension of guarantee with my retailer, can I contact Philips?

    If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre  and we will do our best to help you.If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.

     
    However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.

