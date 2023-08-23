I cannot open the dust bucket of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Turn off the appliance (image 1).

Remove the bucket by pressing the button while holding the appliance at a 45-degree angle (image 2).

Please follow these steps if you want to clean the bucket:

Lift the colored part to access the bucket (image 3).

Tip : If it is difficult to remove this part from the bucket, you could tap around the bucket with your hand, to loosen the colored part out a bit. Removing is easiest if you position the hand holding the bucket at the bottom and lift the colored part with your other hand.

Empty the dust bucket (image 4).

Rinse the dust bucket under the tap. Please, avoid using the dishwasher (image 5).

Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images 6-7).

Make sure you first align the protruding part of the bucket before hinging it in place.