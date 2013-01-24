My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking
If you notice leakage with your Philips Espresso Machine, try to solve them with below causes and solutions:
1. Do you notice water is leaking into the drip tray?
2. Do you notice clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine?
3. Do you notice brown-ish water stains on your kitchen top or under the machine?
1. Water run into the drip tray
- Even if you catch the rinsing water from the coffee spout into a cup, you always will find water end up into the drip tray. This is because the machine drains rinsing water from the inside directly into the drip tray during the automatic rinsing or brewing coffee. The internal rinsing of the circuit ensures optimum performance of the machine.
Automatic rinsing is performed when switching the machine ON and OFF, after brewing a drink, or after using the milk frother.
Result of this rinsing water is you experience that there is always some water in the drip tray or that the drip tray fills up quicker than expected. However, this does not indicate the machine is leaking.
Please note: If the drip tray is full after brewing 2 cups of coffee, or drip tray fills up with water overnight, we advise you to contact us for further assistance.
2. Clear water under the machine or on the side of the machine
- If you notice clear water under the machine or beside the water tank, most probably this is caused because the water tank is not correctly placed into the machine.
To solve this, make sure that the water tank is pushed fully to the back into the machine.
If the water tank is correctly placed and clear water is still coming out from under the machine, please contact us for further assistance.
3. Brown-ish water stains on the kitchen top or under the machine
- Two possible causes why you may notice some water stains on the kitchen top or under the machine:
1. The drip tray became too full and spilled brown-ish water while removing it. Solution, empty and rinse the drip tray daily or each time when the drip tray full indicator pops up.
2. If you remove the drip tray closely after rinsing or brewing coffee, a small amount of rinsing water of the brew group can continue dripping onto the kitchen top or under the right side of the machine. Best is to dry and clean this area weekly with a cloth, but is not a reason to worry about leakage of your machine.