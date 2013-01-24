My Philips Airfryer homemade fries are not as expected
If your Philips Airfryer homemade fries are not as expected, there might be a simple solution. Check out the steps below on how to solve it yourself.
-
Things to consider when making home-made fries
-
- Choose the potato type that is suitable for making fries
- Best to fill the basket of your Philips Airfryer only half of the total capacity for an even result
- Larger fries can get less crispy than smaller fries
- Shake the basket of your appliance 2-3 times during the air frying process
-
Preparing homemade fries with your Philips Airfryer
- Your Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which makes the frying process different from deep fat frying. Follow the steps below to prepare homemade fries with your Philips Airfryer:
1. Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.
2. Soak the potato sticks in a bowl for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper.
3. Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.
4. Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket of your Philips Airfryer.
5. Fry 300-800 g of the potato sticks at 180°C for 18-25 minutes and shake the basket 2-3 times during the hot air frying process.