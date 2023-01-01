Search terms

8000 Series Aqua Plus

Cordless Vacuum

XC8347/61
  Cleans beyond dust
    Cleans beyond dust

    Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits

    Cleans beyond dust

    Cleans beyond dust

    Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits

    Cleans beyond dust

    Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits

      Cleans beyond dust

      Vacuum and wipe in one go with double the suction

      • PowerCyclone 10 technology
      • 25.2V, up to 80 min run time*
      • 3-in-1 vacuum, aqua & handheld
      • Captures up to 99.7% of dirt*
      Always Clean coating protects cloth from bacteria growth

      Always Clean coating protects cloth from bacteria growth

      Antibacterial microfiber cloth features Always Clean coating to protect the cloth from bacteria growth after each cleaning session. 2 cloths included.

      Add detergent to remove 99% of bacteria*

      Add detergent to remove 99% of bacteria*

      Simply add your favorite floors cleaner or suitable detergent to remove up to 99% of bacteria* from the hard floors in your home.

      360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust and dirt*

      360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust and dirt*

      The 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust and dirt in each stroke*.

      LED lights reveal hidden dust in front of the nozzle

      LED lights reveal hidden dust in front of the nozzle

      The nozzle features LED lights to illuminate the floor in front of you as you vacuum and highlight hard to detect or previously hidden dirt. This makes dust, fluff, hair and crumbs easy to spot, even under furniture or anywhere you need extra light.

      Aqua nozzle vacuums and wet wipes in one go

      Aqua nozzle vacuums and wet wipes in one go

      Specially designed Aqua nozzle vacuums and wet wipes to remove dust, dirt and sticky stains, in any direction.

      Longest lasting turbo mode, more than 125m² on one charge

      Longest lasting turbo mode, more than 125m² on one charge

      The newest generation lithium-ion batteries provide the longest MAX* performance runtime of any cordless vacuum, so you can clean more than 125m² in Turbo mode on just one charge.

      Up to 80 min run time* from Lithium ion 25.2V battery

      Up to 80 min run time* from Lithium ion 25.2V battery

      Experience up to 80 minutes* of powerful cleaning with Lithium ion 25.2V battery.

      360° suction nozzle vacuums up dirt from all sides

      360° suction nozzle vacuums up dirt from all sides

      The 360° suction nozzle features patented suction technology to capture dust and dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count.

      Easy to reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Easy to reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      8000 Series Aqua Plus is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      Integrated crevice tool and brush, plus extra accessories

      Integrated crevice tool and brush, plus extra accessories

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes 8000 Series Aqua Plus three devices in one. The crevice tool and brush attachment are integrated into the tube so they are always to hand to tackle different surfaces.

      PowerBlade digital motor controlled with Smart Display

      PowerBlade digital motor controlled with Smart Display

      PowerBlade digital motor is engineered to generate extreme airflow speed (>1100 L/min) and can be controlled easily using the Smart Digital Display. Display indicates speed and battery usage and lets you know when it's time to clean the filter. Register within 3 months of purchase for free 5-year motor warranty.

      PowerCyclone 10 maintains stronger performance for longer*

      PowerCyclone 10 maintains stronger performance for longer*

      Our most powerful bagless technology, maintains power to ensure stronger performance for longer*.

      Auto-adjusting nozzle to boost performance

      The nozzle flexes to smartly auto-adjust the suction to where it’s needed to boost performance, using the dual suction channels - one at the front, one at the back.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black Titanium

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Sound power level
        84  dB
        Battery voltage
        25  V
        Charging time
        4-5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        up to 80  minute(s)
        Airflow (max)
        1100  l/min

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Long crevice tool
        • Extra filter
        • Extra antibacterial microfiber cloth
        Standard nozzle
        • 360° suction nozzle
        • Aqua nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Mini turbo brush

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        Triple filtration system
        Dust capacity
        0.6  L

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Mop cloth contains zinc pyrithione, with anti-bacteria rate of >99% after 24hrs of use. Tested by certified lab to GB 21551.2-2010 and ISO20743:2013, with E. coli and S. aureus.
          • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300 euro in Germany June MAT 2019.
          • Runtime and coverage are based on internal Philips tracking method.
          • Tested using Philips developed coarse dirt cleaning test based on IEC60312-1. Jan 2018. One stroke is backwards and forwards.
