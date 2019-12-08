Made for you
Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.
Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass.
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.
The built-in mic with noise and echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you take a call.
Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to play some music, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.
You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.
