    -{discount-value}

    Always clear. Always on time.

    Wake to a favorite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time. See all benefits

    Wake to a favorite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time. See all benefits

      • Large, clear display
      • FM digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the display is easy to see from any angle, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

      The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

      Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

      Battery backup in event of power failure

      Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        400 mW
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        2.25"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        No. of preset stations
        20
        RDS
        No
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Power type
        DC Input
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        <3W

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        10.1  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        24.4  cm
        Depth
        7.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11664 1
        Gross weight
        0.436  kg
        Nett weight
        0.373  kg
        Tare weight
        0.063  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        9.6  cm
        Width
        18.6  cm
        Depth
        6.53  cm
        Weight
        0.3  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate
        • Power adapter

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins

      • Clock

        Display
        LED
        Type
        Digital

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

