Search terms

EN
AR

True Wireless Headphones

TAA5508BK/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Your workout essential Your workout essential Your workout essential
    -{discount-value}

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAA5508BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Your workout essential

    Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your workout essential

    Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

    Your workout essential

    Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your workout essential

    Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sports

      Your workout essential

      • Detailed, natural sound
      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Clearer calls on the go
      • Reliable in-ear fit
      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      Go big on the tunes that get you going! You get detailed, energizing sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up.

      Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

      Immerse freely. Noise Canceling Pro

      Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.

      Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

      Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

      When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth

      These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

      Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

      Get out there. IPX5 water resistant

      An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.

      No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

      No worries. Up to 28 hours play time with the case

      Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the small charging case. Pop the earbuds back in and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours: if you need a quick boost, just 5 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      Reliable in-ear fit. Move it, don't lose it

      Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear-tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

      Multipoint, earbud touch controls, and voice assistants

      Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to two devices at once: great if you're streaming from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch. Touch controls on the earbuds cover calls, music playback, and more. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Sensitivity
        110 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Driver type
        Graphene coated

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Auto wind noise cancelation
        Yes

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        An AI algorithm

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        • LC3
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX5
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 21 hr
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 23 hr
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        53 mAh
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery capacity(Case)
        600 mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr
        Charging time
        2  hr
        Fast charging time
        5 mins for 1 hr
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1 g

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 pairs(S/M/L)
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm
        Others
        1 pcs lanyard
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.00 x 2.57 x 2.14  cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.49 x 2.90 x 4.15  cm
        Total weight
        0.045  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        13.02  cm
        Width
        11.4  cm
        Depth
        5.37  cm
        Gross weight
        0.132  kg
        Nett weight
        0.075  kg
        Tare weight
        0.057  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 13147 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        34.3  cm
        Width
        29.8  cm
        Height
        30.6  cm
        Gross weight
        4.544  kg
        Nett weight
        1.8  kg
        Tare weight
        2.744  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13147 4

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        16.2  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Height
        13.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.49  kg
        Nett weight
        0.225  kg
        Tare weight
        0.265  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13147 1

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20307 5

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.