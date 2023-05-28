Your workout essential
Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your workout essential
Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits
Your workout essential
Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your workout essential
Gym to street, these noise canceling true wireless sports headphones will motivate your moves! Music and podcasts sound great, and you’ll be heard clearly if you stop to take a call. A reliable in-ear fit keeps the earbuds nicely in place. See all benefits
Go big on the tunes that get you going! You get detailed, energizing sound with rich bass as the graphene-coated drivers reproduce every sparkling high and weighty low. Android or iOS, you'll enjoy all the immersion you need to keep your energy up.
Busy gym? Windy park? Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If your run takes you near busy roads, you can tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode and let outside sounds in.
When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!
These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.
An IPX5 rating means these headphones don't mind a drop of rain or a downpour, so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you get a sweat on in the gym, the headphones won't mind that either.
Don't want to worry about daily charging? You get 7 hours play time and an extra 21 hours from the small charging case. Pop the earbuds back in and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours: if you need a quick boost, just 5 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
Doesn't matter how you move, these buds stay put. The silicone ear-tips feature a textured grip pattern, which helps the earbuds stay in your ears and makes them easy to hold with sweaty hands. The surface of the earbuds is reflective, which can help with visibility at night.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.
Bluetooth multipoint lets you connect to two devices at once: great if you're streaming from a phone and getting training alerts from your smartwatch. Touch controls on the earbuds cover calls, music playback, and more. Siri and the Google Assistant are both supported.
Sound
ANC features
Telecommunication
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Voice assistant
Accessories
Dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
UPC
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.