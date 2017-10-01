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    ActionFit Sports headphones

    SHQ1400CL/00

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS

    Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving.

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    ActionFit Sports headphones

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    See all Sports and running headphones

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS

    Customizable fit sports earbuds

    • Best for outdoor use
    • Washable
    • Sweat/ water proof
    • Earbud
    Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

    Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

    Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

    Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

    Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

    Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

    Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

    Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

    Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.

    High performance sound pushes you further

    High performance sound pushes you further

    13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

    Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

    Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

    Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

    Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

    Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

    A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

    Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

    Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

    Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

    Washable after workouts

    Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Semi-closed
      Speaker diameter
      13.6 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      107 dB
      Frequency response
      15 - 22 000 Hz

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      two-parallel, symmetric
      Finishing of connector
      Gold plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      35.3  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.9  cm
      Gross weight
      1.191  kg
      Height
      16  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 70952 8
      Nett weight
      0.3144  kg
      Tare weight
      0.8766  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.2  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.0393  kg
      Gross weight
      0.12  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0807  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 25970 70952 5

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 70952 1
      Gross weight
      0.0322  kg
      Nett weight
      0.0131  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0191  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      3  cm
      Width
      4.5  cm
      Depth
      9  cm
      Weight
      0.0131  kg

    • Accessories

      Cable management
      Cable clip
      Detachable earfins
      1 pair
      Detachable earhook
      1 pair
      Detachable earbuds
      1 pair

    • Design

      Color
      Lime yellow

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