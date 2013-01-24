Home
Kids headphones

SHK2000PK/00
    Kids headphones

SHK2000PK/00

Kid's Best Companion

The right headphones to introduce mini music lovers to the world of sound. Its clear bass and playful design is tailored for growing kids and it's built tough enough to handle every situation. A volume cap of 85dB keeps music fun yet safe.

      Kid's Best Companion

      Sized for kids, maximum volume limited

      • On-ear
      • Pink & purple
      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      Ergonomic, adjustable headband grows with the child

      The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      32mm Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design built for playing hard

      Screw-free and durable design allows headphones parts to pop off and pop back into place easily.

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable and secure fit

      The ear shells are completely cushioned with soft foam for ultimate comfort and secure.

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      Ultra lightweight headband for superb comfort and fit

      The slim headband is so ultra light and comfortable that it’s a joy to wear for hours on end. Kids may easily forget that they even have it on.

      Noise isolating ear cushions for clear sound at any volume

      Noise isolating ear cushions significantly reduce the environmental noise, so kids don't need volume to be immersed in music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        40  mW
        Sensitivity
        99  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Pink

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  inch
        Depth
        7  cm
        Height
        6.1  inch
        Height
        15.5  cm
        Weight
        0.1002  kg
        Weight
        0.221  lb
        Width
        5.1  inch
        Width
        13  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        7.5  cm
        Depth
        3  inch
        EAN
        69 23410 73063 0
        Gross weight
        0.154  kg
        Gross weight
        0.34  lb
        Height
        22.1  cm
        Height
        8.7  inch
        Nett weight
        0.221  lb
        Nett weight
        0.1002  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0538  kg
        Tare weight
        0.119  lb
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        7.8  inch
        Width
        19.8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.71  kg
        Gross weight
        1.566  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73063 7
        Height
        10.3  inch
        Height
        26.2  cm
        Length
        9.4  inch
        Length
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3006  kg
        Nett weight
        0.663  lb
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.903  lb
        Tare weight
        0.4094  kg
        Width
        8.5  inch
        Width
        21.5  cm

