The natural way to bottle feed
With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The natural way to bottle feed
With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, for easy combining breast and bottle. See all benefits
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)
Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow nipple with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow nipple with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow nipple with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow nipple with 4 holes (6M+). All nipples are available in twin packs.
We advise to use the Natural feeding nipples with Natural bottles only.
With the variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate according to liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rythm perfectly. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend to use the Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple.
Material
What is included
Design
Nipple
Development stages
Functions