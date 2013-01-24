Fast and easy warming
Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control prevents milk and baby food from overheating and adjusts the heating pattern for fast warming. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Set the milk volume, press start, and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.
Our bottle warmer maintains the perfect temperature for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime.
Designed to fit your baby's favorite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.
