PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

SCF200/00
Avent
  Adapter ring for Classic bottle
    Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    Adapter ring for Classic bottle

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips AVENT Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips AVENT Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

    AVENT feeding bottle

    • Classic
    Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

    The two piece Philips Avent anti-colic system consists of the Avent Nipple and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the baby bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

    0% BPA Product

    This product contains 0% BPA

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      PP Adapter Ring
      3  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stages
      0-6 months

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

