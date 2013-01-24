Home
Soothie Shapes pacifier

SCF194/05
Avent
  Promotes natural suckling and bonding
    The Philips Avent Soothie Shapes pacifier gives you an additional way to bond with your little one as our unique one piece design lets you give the comfort of your finger. Made of medical grade silicon, Soothie Shapes is easy to clean.

      Promotes natural suckling and bonding

      Flexible medical grade silicon

      • One piece sillicone design
      • 3-18m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Used in hospitals in the USA

      Used in hospitals in the USA

      Trusted by medical professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

      Unique design supports bonding

      Unique design supports bonding

      Soothie Shapes is a little different to our other pacifiers. Its unique shape lets you place your finger in the nipple so you can bond with your baby by helping them suckle.

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as they grow.

      Durable, medical grade silicon

      Durable, medical grade silicon

      Your little one's comfort and safety are our priorities which is why this pacifier is made of durable, yet flexible, medical grade silicon.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's pacifiers clean is easy: simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Soothie Shapes pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        BPA Free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
          • This soothie has the same shaped nipple and is made of the same material as the US model, but has a different shaped shield.

