Milk powder dispenser

SCF135/06
    This unit carries 3 pre-measured portions of milk powder in separate compartments. When you're ready to feed, just pour the powder into the feeding bottle of pre-boiled cooled water. Remove inner sections to use as a bowl or container. See all benefits

      Ideal for travel

      BPA Free

      • 3 doses
      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed

      Inner part can be removed to convert into a handy snack cup

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

      Holds enough powdered formula for three 260 ml/ 9 oz feeds

      The Philips Avent milk powder dispenser holds 3 pre-measured doses of milk powder - ideal for travel

      Entire dispenser sterilizable,microwavable & dishwasher safe

      All parts can be sterilized, microwaved and are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Milk powder dispenser
        1  pcs

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

