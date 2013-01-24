Home
VisaPure Essential

Facial Cleansing Device

SC5275/10
    Clean, soft and radiant skin

    Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant. See all benefits

      Clean, soft and radiant skin

      10x better cleansing *

      • DualMotion Technology
      • Cleansing
      • 2 cleansing brush heads, pouch
      • 2 intensity settings
      10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

      10x better cleansing to reveal clean and soft skin

      Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

      Unique combination of rotation and vibration

      Unique combination of rotation and vibration

      The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

      1 minute program (timer) for the full face.

      The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.

      Two intensity settings: Gentle Cleansing and Deep Cleansing

      Two intensity settings: Gentle Cleansing and Deep Cleansing

      With each brush head you use, you can choose two intensitiy settings, based on your personal preference. Select Setting 1 if you would like a mild and soft treatment, and Setting 2 if you prefer a more intense treatment.

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential can be used in the shower

      Philips VisaPure Essential is waterproof and can be easily used in the shower.

      The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

      The stand charges Philips VisaPure Essential when connected

      The stand elegantly complements the iconic design of Philips VisaPure Essential. It holds the brush, taking less space and letting air naturally dry the used brush. When connected it fully charges the device in 6 hours.

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

      The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

      Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

      Cleansing with VisaPure Essential means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products like creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

      The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

      The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Benefits

        Skin cleansing
        10X more effective than hand-cleansing*
        Absorption
        Improves the absorption of your skin care product
        Microcirculation
        Improves microcirculation for more radiant skin

      • Technical specifications

        One way rotation
        Yes
        DualMotion
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Waterproof
        Can be used in the shower
        LED indicators
        Intensity setting, battery low
        Battery indicator
        Icon indicates battery life
        Timer
        Skin zone timer for 3 areas
        2 Speed settings
        Gentle and Deep cleansing
        Cordless
        up to 30 uses without charging
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Application areas

        Face and neck
        • Cheeks
        • Chest
        • Chin
        • Fronthead
        • Neck
        • Nose

      • Items included

        Travel pouch
        Yes
        Brush heads
        • Normal skin brush head
        • Sensitive skin brush head
        Instruction for use
        • Quick start guide
        • User manual
        Stand
        Charging and storing stand
        Power adapter
        100 - 240 V adapter

      • Power

        Charging time
        6 hours
        Power system
        Rechargeable battery
        Running time
        30 uses of 1 minute each
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

            • 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.

