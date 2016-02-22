Search terms

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System

      • Ease of use

        Operation
        Corded use only

      • Power

        Stand-by power
        0.2 W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Power

        Max power consumption
        9 W

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

          • Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers

