    Close shave any time, anywhere

    Sleek and compact shaver, perfect for touch-ups and clean shave on-the-go and beyond. With 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades you get a fast clean shave any time, anywhere.

    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    Enjoy a comfortable, clean shave. The 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades cut all hair growing in every direction for a smooth, even finish, every time.

    3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

    3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

    Follow the contours of your face for a smooth shave. The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Perfect for touch-up and clean shave on-the-go. Compact on-the-go shaver lets you quickly freshen up anytime, saving time in your busy schedule. Whether it's a sudden meeting, an unplanned outing, or a quick touch-up while traveling, having this portable tool ensures you always look the best.

    Powerful battery with quick charge

    Powerful battery with quick charge

    Travel with a peace of mind. Thanks to its durable battery, enjoy 2 months of shaving with one charge*. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    IPX7 water-resistant: showerproof and fully washable

    IPX7 water-resistant: showerproof and fully washable

    Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    The shaver's water resistance makes it easy to clean under the tap, while the built-in chamber catches all cut hair for a shave with no mess, even on the go.

    Deluxe travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Deluxe travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient deluxe travel case. Home or away, you're always ready to go.

    Travel lock for travel

    Travel lock for travel

    Built-in travel lock prevents the shaver from turning on while on the go.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Travel and storage
      • Protective cap
      • Deluxe pouch

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery Type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      60 minutes

    • Design

      Color
      • Carbon Grey
      • Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH20 or SH30
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut system
      • Contour-following technology
      Contour following
      3D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

