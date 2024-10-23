PQ888/06
Close shave any time, anywhere
Sleek and compact shaver, perfect for touch-ups and clean shave on-the-go and beyond. With 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades you get a fast clean shave any time, anywhere.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy a comfortable, clean shave. The 18 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades cut all hair growing in every direction for a smooth, even finish, every time.
Follow the contours of your face for a smooth shave. The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas difficult to reach.
Perfect for touch-up and clean shave on-the-go. Compact on-the-go shaver lets you quickly freshen up anytime, saving time in your busy schedule. Whether it's a sudden meeting, an unplanned outing, or a quick touch-up while traveling, having this portable tool ensures you always look the best.
Travel with a peace of mind. Thanks to its durable battery, enjoy 2 months of shaving with one charge*. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
The shaver's water resistance makes it easy to clean under the tap, while the built-in chamber catches all cut hair for a shave with no mess, even on the go.
Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient deluxe travel case. Home or away, you're always ready to go.
Built-in travel lock prevents the shaver from turning on while on the go.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.