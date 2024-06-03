NA110/00
All the flavor, none of the hassle
Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.
Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.
Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**
Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.
The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 400 g of fries, 4 chicken drumsticks or 400 g of vegetables in a 3.2-liter pan.
Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.
