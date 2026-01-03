Search terms

    Philips Sonicare I InterCare 3-pack brush heads

    HX9003/14

    The brush head for everyday cleaning

    Target hidden plaque caught between teeth with this Intercare replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. For a great clean everyday.

    Philips Sonicare I InterCare 3-pack brush heads

    The brush head for everyday cleaning

    Reaches deep in between teeth

    • Reaches deep in between teeth
    • Medium soft
    • 70% bio-based plastic*
    Deep cleaning between teeth and in hard-to-reach areas

    Deep cleaning between teeth and in hard-to-reach areas

    Our Intercare brush head uses extra-long bristles to help remove up to 7x more plaque** from in-between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.*** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.*

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 I Intercare

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Benefit
      Plaque removal

    • allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
    • *vs. a manual toothbrush
    • **Except for Philips One
