Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8911/02
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
  Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
    Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

    Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

      *than a manual toothbrush

      • 2 modes
      • 6 customizable settings
      • 1 brush head

      Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

      DiamondClean brush head for your best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles that are medium stiff to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      2 minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

      6 customizable settings

      Philips Sonicare Stain Removal toothbrush allows you to mix and match modes (Clean mode, White mode) and 3 intensities for maximum comfort and your best clean.

      Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 HealthyWhite+
        Brush heads
        1 DiamondClean standard
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Frost White

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 100% more plaque
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens up to 2 shades in 2wks
        Timer
        Smartimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

