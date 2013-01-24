Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*. See all benefits
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles that are medium stiff to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides an exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared to a manual toothbrush.
2 minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.
Philips Sonicare Stain Removal toothbrush allows you to mix and match modes (Clean mode, White mode) and 3 intensities for maximum comfort and your best clean.
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Modes
Items included
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Power
Service