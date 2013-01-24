Keep a close shave
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep a close shave
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.
Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.
Shaving unit