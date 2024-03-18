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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
Discontinued
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HR7950/01
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7950/01
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
All (4)
What is each disc/whisk in my Philips kitchen machine for?
Which speeds should I use for my Philips kitchen machine tools?
How to add ingredients when my Philips kitchen machine is on
How to clean the bowl and jar of my Philips kitchen machine
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