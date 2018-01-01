2 year warranty
Discontinued
Freshly squeezed juice easily
With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.
25 W
0.5 L
500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making
no dripping with new spout design
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
magic59
01/01/2018
United Kingdom
best out there
we have tried many juicers abroad and at home and this is still the best. Easy to use and easy to clean - keeos pis out of the juice too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press
Onny
01/12/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Small and mighty
The juicer has a great design and is easy to use and clean. I have another one which I kept in our secondary home and it is very sturdy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press
Bigmal42
08/04/2018
United Kingdom
Good value, simple to use citrus juicer
Whilst in Tenerife we were impressed with the citrus fruit juicer supplied in our apartment that allowed us to make delicious orange juice, sometimes with a dash of fresh lemon. Looking online we realised that the model we had was superseded by the 2378, with improved jug design and ordered one straight away so we could carry on making fresh juice every day once we returned home. This juicer works well and does what it was designed to do simply with a minimum of fuss and very easy to clean. The newly designed spout makes pouring juice easier with less chance of a spill Being able to pop jug and strainer into dishwasher is a bonus though they are easy to clean immediately by hand. Shame we can't buy such large, juicy oranges as cheaply here in the UK as one can in Spain!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press