Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Meat mincer
Discontinued
Support
HR2726/91
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Meat mincer
All (3)
Can I mince frozen meat with my Philips meat mincer?
Can I use water with detergent for my Philips meat mincer?
What size should the meat be for my Philips meat mincer?
I cannot remove the hopper of my Philips meat mincer
My Philips meat mincer stopped working during use
The reverse button of my Philips meat mincer does not work
A gear on my Philips meat mincer is broke
The hopper of my Philips meat mincer is unstable
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you