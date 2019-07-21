2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2059/91
Healthy smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice.
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill and additional jar
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
Reviews
Ice cube size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5cm by using the 'Pulse' function