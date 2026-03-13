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Food Preparation
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Avance Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1647/01
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Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
Important Information Manual Philips Avance Collection Hand blender - English
All (15)
For what can I use my Philips food processor accessory?
Can I knead dough in the food processor accessory?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
My Philips Chopper stops due to a blocked blade unit
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
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