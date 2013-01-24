Home
Daily Collection

Mixer

HR1459/70
  • Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection Whips and mixes to perfection
    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

      Whips and mixes to perfection

      For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

      • 300W
      • 5 speeds
      • Strip beater
      5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Cord clip to wrap and store tidily

      Clip to wrap and store cord after use

      Powerful 300 W motor

      A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300 W
        Speeds
        5
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 speeds and Turbo

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel strip beaters
        Yes
        Stainless steel dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.