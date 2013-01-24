Home
Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

HQ6946/16
  Close even on the neck
    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6946/16
    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits

      Close even on the neck

      CloseCut blades

      • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
      • Corded use only
      • Pop-up trimmer
      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

      CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

      Corded operation for constant power

      Corded operation for constant power

      Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Replacement heads

      For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Flex & Float System
        Shaving system
        CloseCut

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Operation
        Corded use only

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

