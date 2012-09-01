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  • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    HQ6946/16

    Close even on the neck

    A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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    Close even on the neck

    CloseCut blades

    • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
    • Corded use only
    • Pop-up trimmer
    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave

    Corded operation for constant power

    Corded operation for constant power

    Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

    This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Replacement heads

    For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      CloseCut
      Contour following
      Flex & Float System

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Operation
      Corded use only

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protection cap
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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