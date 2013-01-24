Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Flex & Float system is combined with CloseCut blades, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave. See all benefits
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave
Corded operation for a reliable shave that you can always count on.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.
This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
For maximum performance replace your shaving heads every two years with HQ56
