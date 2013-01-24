Designed for the fastest professional dry
The Philips Pro dryer with 2100W has been designed to provide the fastest drying results - it is 40% faster.* The ThermoProtect temperature setting ensures that you care for your hair, while drying. * vs. predecessor HP4997 See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for the fastest professional dry
The Philips Pro dryer with 2100W has been designed to provide the fastest drying results - it is 40% faster.* The ThermoProtect temperature setting ensures that you care for your hair, while drying. * vs. predecessor HP4997 See all benefits
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ceramic element issues far infrared heat,which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow, which enables this dryer to dry 45% faster* than other AC motor dryers. *vs. predecessor HP4997.
The salon approved long cord length of 2.5m results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.
This product has been thoroughly tested to deliver professional performance, and a long-lasting guarantee of 4 years*.
This dryer reaches a drying speed of up to 110km/h, which allows a 40% faster dry than other dryers.* *vs predecessor HP4997
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need - 7mm for precise styling and 9mm nozzle for perfect brushing and polishing of the hair.
Technical specifications
Caring technologies
Service