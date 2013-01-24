Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Pro Dryer

HPS910/03
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Designed for the fastest professional dry Designed for the fastest professional dry Designed for the fastest professional dry
    -{discount-value}

    Pro Dryer

    HPS910/03
    Find support for this product

    Designed for the fastest professional dry

    The Philips Pro dryer with 2100W has been designed to provide the fastest drying results - it is 40% faster.* The ThermoProtect temperature setting ensures that you care for your hair, while drying. * vs. predecessor HP4997 See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Pro Dryer

    Designed for the fastest professional dry

    The Philips Pro dryer with 2100W has been designed to provide the fastest drying results - it is 40% faster.* The ThermoProtect temperature setting ensures that you care for your hair, while drying. * vs. predecessor HP4997 See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Designed for the fastest professional dry

      • 2100W
      • AC motor - 110 km/h
      • Ionic Care
      • ThermoProtect setting
      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      More care with Ceramic technology, providing infrared heat

      More care with Ceramic technology, providing infrared heat

      The ceramic element issues far infrared heat,which has a gentle warmth that helps dry your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Professional 2100W for great styling results

      Professional 2100W for great styling results

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow, which enables this dryer to dry 45% faster* than other AC motor dryers. *vs. predecessor HP4997.

      Salon approved 2.5m cord length

      Salon approved 2.5m cord length

      The salon approved long cord length of 2.5m results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      *2- year warranty plus 2 years, upon online registeration

      *2- year warranty plus 2 years, upon online registeration

      This product has been thoroughly tested to deliver professional performance, and a long-lasting guarantee of 4 years*.

      110km/h drying speed for fast drying

      110km/h drying speed for fast drying

      This dryer reaches a drying speed of up to 110km/h, which allows a 40% faster dry than other dryers.* *vs predecessor HP4997

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Cold Shot to set your style

      A must-have professional function, the Cold Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      2 thin (7mm & 9mm) styling concentrators for perfect styling

      Perfect styling results with a concentrator for every need - 7mm for precise styling and 9mm nozzle for perfect brushing and polishing of the hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        2100  W
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Motor
        AC
        Dual Voltage
        No
        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect setting
        Yes
        Ionic Care
        Yes
        Ceramic technology
        Yes

      • Service

        4-year world-wide warranty*
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.