Smoothness & shine made easy for thick & long hair
Specially designed for easy and fast styling of your thick and long hair with 40% wider plates*. Ceramic coated plates with ionic care ensure smooth gliding for a shiny look. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Specially designed for thick and long hair, the 40% wider plates* enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Ceramic coated plates for smooth gliding and easy styling.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.
Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
