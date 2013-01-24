Home
  Smoothness & shine made easy for thick & long hair
    Specially designed for easy and fast styling of your thick and long hair with 40% wider plates*. Ceramic coated plates with ionic care ensure smooth gliding for a shiny look.

      Smoothness & shine made easy for thick & long hair

      • Ionic care
      • Extra wide ceramic plates
      • 210°C styling temperature
      Wide plates for thick and long hair

      Wide plates for thick and long hair

      Specially designed for thick and long hair, the 40% wider plates* enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

      Ceramic coated plates

      Ceramic coated plates

      Ceramic coated plates for smooth gliding and easy styling.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      210°C styling temperature for smooth style

      210°C styling temperature for smooth style

      This high temperature enables you to change the style of your hair to achieve the look you want.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Ionic care
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Material plates
        Ceramic
        Handle lock
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wide XL plates
        45x90mm
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black and pearl peach
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

