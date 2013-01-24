Reveal your skin's perfection
Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes shaving head with trimming comb. See all benefits
This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair
Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.
Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin
Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.
For wet and dry usage.
Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.
