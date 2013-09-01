Search terms

EN
AR

Satinelle

Delicate areas epilator

HP6565/60
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect handling for delicate area epilation Perfect handling for delicate area epilation Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Satinelle Delicate areas epilator

    HP6565/60
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect handling for delicate area epilation

    Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Delicate areas epilator

    Perfect handling for delicate area epilation

    Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits

    Perfect handling for delicate area epilation

    Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Delicate areas epilator

    Perfect handling for delicate area epilation

    Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      Perfect handling for delicate area epilation

      Reaches and removes hairs gently & without hassle

      • Unique ergonomic design
      • for easy handling and comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical Specifications

        Minutes of application
        30min
        Minutes of charging
        300min
        Number of catching points
        12
        Number of discs
        7
        Pulling actions second/speed
        440
        Voltage
        4,3V, 150mA,  0,65W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.