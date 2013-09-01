2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6565/60
Perfect handling for delicate area epilation
Delicate areas like armpits, bikini area or face have special needs when it comes to epilation. Our delicate areas epilator is designed for perfect handling and skin comfort, making it possible to comfortably reach and remove hairs.
Unique ergonomic design
for easy handling and comfort
The ergonomically s-shaped body makes it easy to handle and manoeuvre into all areas. The grip on the back ensures no slip when using in the shower or bath.
The integrated safety bar prevents from skin pinching and makes sure that nothing can happen to your skin.
The unique Philips epilating system with ceramic textured discs is designed for optimal grip and hair catching. The discs remove hair as short as after 2-3 days regrowth without pulling your skin.
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