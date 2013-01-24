Home
Avance Collection

Airfryer XL Accessory

HD9905/00
  Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface
    Avance Collection Airfryer XL Accessory

    HD9905/00
    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      • Double layer accessory
      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Plated steel

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        HD924x, HD926x

