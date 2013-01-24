Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Party Master Kit

HD9904/01
Overall Rating / 5
  • Party master kit Party master kit Party master kit
    -{discount-value}

    Party Master Kit

    HD9904/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits

    Party Master Kit

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits

    Party Master Kit

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all airfryer-accessories

      Party master kit

      Accessories and tips to master party snacks

      • Accessory kit
      • 1x double layer accessory
      • 7x silicone muffin cups
      • 1x recipe booklet
      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

      Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

      Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

      There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • General specifications

        Product features
        Dishwasher safe

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Design and finishing

        Material of accessories
        Muffin cups: Red silicone
        Material of main body
        Double layer: Plated steel

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.