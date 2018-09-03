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    Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

    HD9904/01

    Party master kit

    With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups.

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    Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    Party master kit

    Accessories and tips to master party snacks

    • Accessory kit
    • 1x double layer accessory
    • 7x silicone muffin cups
    • 1x recipe booklet
    Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

    Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

    Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

    Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

    You can safely put these accessories in your dishwasher for cleaning.

    Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

    Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

    7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

    There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      stainless steel

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      1
      Energy Efficiency rating
      N/a
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      175
      Product Width
      175
      Product Height
      65
      Product Weight
      0.253 kg
      Package Length
      210
      Package Width
      210
      Package Height
      90
      Package Weight
      0.325 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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