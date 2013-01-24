Home
Daily Collection

Contact grill

HD6305/21
    Discover fuller Flavours

    This healthy grill has high temperature grill plates to seal in the juicy flavour. These grill plates heat up fast and keep a constant heat for results you can trust. Use it in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles. See all benefits

    This healthy grill has high temperature grill plates to seal in the juicy flavour. These grill plates heat up fast and keep a constant heat for results you can trust. Use it in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles. See all benefits

      2 position-grilling styles in a compact design

      • 2000 W
      • Ribbed plate
      • 2 grill positions, high temp.
      High temperature grill plates seal in all the flavour

      The high temperature of the grill plates seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surfaces of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat.

      Double grilling positions: table & contact grill

      The grill can be used with the lid fully open or closed. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food.

      Table grill position and Contact grill position

      Healthy sloped grill plates drain away all excess fat

      The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

      Easy to store upright

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Non-stick grilling surfaces are easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Power-on light
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

