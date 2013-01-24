Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

EasyTouch Plus

Garment Steamer

GC514/46
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day
    -{discount-value}

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC514/46
    Find support for this product

    Easy crease removal every day

    Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes. See all benefits

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    Easy crease removal every day

    Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all garment-steamer

      Easy crease removal every day

      Thanks to essential steaming solutions

      • 1600W, 32g/min
      • 3 steam settings
      • 1.6L Detachable tank
      Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

      Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

      This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

      3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

      3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

      Powerful continuous steam for efficient wrinkle removal

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

      Large detachable water tank for easy refill anytime

      Large, detchable, transparent water tank suitable for a lond steaming sessions. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      Safe to use on all garments

      Safe to use on all garments

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Easy de-calc function for longer product lifetime

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy de-calc descaling function regularly.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        32  g/min
        Power
        1600  W
        Ready to use
        <1  min
        Variable steam
        3  levels
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1600  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compared to the predessesor model GC506

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.