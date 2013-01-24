Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Easy Touch

Garment Steamer

GC500/46
Overall Rating / 5
  • Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    GC500/46
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the powerful steam, adjustable pole and steam setting selection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the powerful steam, adjustable pole and steam setting selection. See all benefits

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the powerful steam, adjustable pole and steam setting selection. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the powerful steam, adjustable pole and steam setting selection. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

      Easy crease removal every day

      With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

      • 1500 W
      • Adjustable pole
      • 2 steam settings
      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      Detachable watertank

      Detachable watertank

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for a long steaming session. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      XL steam plate for quick results

      XL steam plate for quick results

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Adjustable pole for various height settings

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      2 steam levels for different types of garments

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        30  g/min
        Power
        1500  W
        Variable steam
        2  levels
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.4  m

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.