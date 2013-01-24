Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4891/27
  • 2600W Power tool for ironing 2600W Power tool for ironing 2600W Power tool for ironing
    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits

      Powerful iron with more steam

      • 50 g/min; 200 g steam boost
      • Anodilium Iron Soleplate
      • Iron Safety Auto off
      • 2600 Iron Watts
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The Safety Auto-off function automatically switches off the Philips iron if it has not been used for 10 minutes, to save energy.

      200 g steam boost

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Steam boost
        200  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2600  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant storage box
        Yes

