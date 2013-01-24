Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Steam iron

GC3569/27
Overall Rating / 5
  • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
    -{discount-value}

    Steam iron

    GC3569/27
    Overall Rating / 5

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

    Philips SmoothCare steam iron range has one of the largest watertanks there is for steam irons. Iron longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove the tough creases easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Iron with large watertank

      • Steam 40g/min;170g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • 2400 W
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Extra large 400 ml watertank needs less refilling

      Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400ml XL water tank allows longer ironing without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

      Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

      170 g steam boost for the most stubborn creases

      Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 170 g to remove even the toughest creases

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Water tank capacity
        400  ml
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Steam boost
        170  g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.