Easy6 Express

Ironing board

GC202/30
    -{discount-value}

    Easy6 Express Ironing board

    GC202/30
      6 clever solutions for easy ironing

      with ShoulderShape

      Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

      The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

      Extra stability: anti-slip feet caps

      This ironing board was designed with careful attention for extra stability. Special design of the legs with anti-slip feet caps makes the board stable and safe.

      Designed for safety: child and transport lock

      Child and transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.

      ShoulderShape for easy shirt ironing

      With the unique ShoulderShape, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative shape helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort.

      Convenient ironing for everyone: adjustable height

      The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94cm.

      Safe iron tray

      The stable and safe iron tray is suitable for both left and right-handed

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and convenient ironing

        Height adjustment
        70-95  cm
        Height setting
        6  setting(s)
        Suitable for
        Steam irons
        ShoulderShape
        Yes

      • Safe ironing

        Child lock
        Yes
        Transport lock
        Yes
        Safe iron tray
        Yes
        Stabilizing feet caps
        Yes

      • Design features

        Ironing surface
        Expanded Metal Mesh
        Legs
        Powder coated metal tubes

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        Felt

      • Technical specifications

        Board dimensions
        120 x 38 cm ( at the Shoulder Shape 45)  cm
        Weight of board
        5.8  kg
        Packaging dimensions (1-in-1)
        8 x 49 x 159  cm
        Packaging dimensions (2-in-1)
        15 x 49 x 159  cm

