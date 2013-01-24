The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.
This ironing board was designed with careful attention for extra stability. Special design of the legs with anti-slip feet caps makes the board stable and safe.
Child and transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.
With the unique ShoulderShape, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative shape helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort.
The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94cm.
The stable and safe iron tray is suitable for both left and right-handed
