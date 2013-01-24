Now with 60% higher suction power*
The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Now with 60% higher suction power*
The new Philips PowerPro Ultimate bagless vacuum cleaner stands for superior cleaning performance. PowerCyclone 7 enables exceptional dust and air separation. TriActive+ nozzle is for excellent performance on all floors. See all benefits
The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 7 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
The new TriActive Z hard floor nozzle removes all dust and crumbs in one go. Unique Z-shaped design guides the dust and the bigger crumbs into the air channel wihtout pushing them forward. Side air channels perfectly clean along the plinths. Now there is no more need to lift the nozzle to remove bigger crumbs and ensure an exceptional clean of your hard floors.
The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The new innovative technology is especially developed to prevent the usual dust cloud. The dust settles at the bottom of the dust bucket rather than staying in the air. When the bucket is opened there is no usual dust cloud.
The side of the bucket has a specially designed spout-like shape. This enables to empty the bucket in a controlled manner without spilling the dust.
ErgoGrip remote control enables easy maneuverability of the nozzle in tight spaces. Integrated remote control makes it easy to increase, reduce the power or even turn off the vacuum cleaner.
The Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter captures at least 99.95% of all dust, ensuring a clean & allergen-free environment.
The TriActive+ nozzle applies 3 cleaning actions in one go: 1) It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down. 2) It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front. 3) It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
Captures more than >99,95% of fine dust, including allergens and irritants such as pollen and dust mites. Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers, and more generally of people demanding a higher level of filtration.
Performance
Design
Filtration
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability