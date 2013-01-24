Home
PowerPro Expert

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9732/61
  • Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*
    Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive+ nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

      Picks-up and locks 99,9% of fine dust*

      Thanks to exceptional suction and Allergy Lock

      • 2100W
      • PowerCyclone 8
      • Allergy Lock
      • On board accessories
      Powerful 2100W motor for high suction power

      Powerful 2100W motor for high suction power

      2100W motor generates up to 470W of extreme suction power for powerful performance and superior cleaning results.

      PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

      Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

      Allergy Lock traps dust inside for a high level of hygiene

      Allergy Lock system uses a sensor to ensure dust container is fully sealed before operating, trapping dust and allergens inside for a clean and ultra hygienic environment.

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle to deliver high performance on all floors

      TriActive+ nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        39  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2100  W
        Sound power level
        <82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        470  W

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        7  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level**

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive+ nozzle
        Extra accessories
        Filter replacement: FC6042/01

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 0,5  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292  mm
        Weight of product
        5.5  kg

          • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
          • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

