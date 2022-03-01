Search terms

PowerPro Expert

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9728/61
Overall Rating / 5
2 Awards
  • Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust* Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*
    Picks-up and locks 99.9% of fine dust*

    The Philips Bagless Vacuum 7000 Series features our highest ever suction power. Make supreme cleaning effortlessly simple with PowerCyclone 8 technology and TriActive nozzle featuring 3 optimized cleaning actions in one. See all benefits

      Thanks to exceptional suction

      • 2000 W
      • PowerCyclone 8
      • Allergy H13 filter
      • On board accessories
      Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

      Powerful 2000W motor for high suction power

      2000 W motor generates max 420W suction power for a thorough clean every time.

      PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 delivers extreme suction power for longer

      PowerCyclone 8 technology features a powerful, swirling action to maximize air flow and activate extreme suction power. Super accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air at >185km/h, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for superior cleaning results.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      On board accessories: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      Onboard accessories are stored conveniently inside the back compartment so they're always easy to access when you need them.

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function to adjust suction power

      Digital power control function easily adjusts suction power for different cleaning tasks, from hard floors to soft furnishings, with the touch of a button.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand to help minimize dust cloud.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt; 0,5 W

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        7 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2 L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        Filtration level
        HEPA13 level**

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292 mm
        Weight of product
        5.5 kg

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Extra accessories
        Filter replacement: FC6042/01

      • Design

        Color
        Monza Red

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Airflow (max)
        39 l/s
        Sound power level
        &lt;82 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Suction power (max)
        420 W

          • Dust pick-up on HF with crevice and filtration performances are tested in accordance with DIN EN60312-1:2013.
          • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

