Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Performer

Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC9170/61
Overall Rating / 5
  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever
    -{discount-value}

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC9170/61
    Overall Rating / 5

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC917x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC917x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

      The highest suction power ever

      500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

      • 2200 W
      • 500W suction power
      • Allergy H13 filter
      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      2200W motor generating max. 500W suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 10-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 10 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13*.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into XXL 4-liter dust chamber

      Large 4-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Slate grey

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        4  L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy H13 filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        2000  W
        Airflow (max)
        47  l/s
        Input power (max)
        2200  W
        Suction power (max)
        500  W
        Vacuum (max)
        34  kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

            Discover

            My Philips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.