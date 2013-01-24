Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

PowerPro

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8760/61
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Effortless cleaning, powerful performance Effortless cleaning, powerful performance Effortless cleaning, powerful performance
    -{discount-value}

    PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8760/61
    Find support for this product

    Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

    The new Philips PowerPro effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

    The new Philips PowerPro effortlessly cleans your floors thanks to the PowerCyclone 5 technology. The advanced dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner

      Effortless cleaning, powerful performance

      With PowerCyclone technology

      • 2000W
      • PowerCyclone 5
      • HEPA 10 washable filter
      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      2000 Watt motor for high performance

      The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 360 Watt suction power for high performance.

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      Washable foam filter for life-long performance

      The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap for life-long performance.

      More cleaning with less effort

      More cleaning with less effort

      10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Juicy red

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Suction power (max)
        360  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa
        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        80  dB

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter
        HEPA Air Seal
        Yes

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Easy release
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        440 x 300 x 290  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.