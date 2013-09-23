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  • Maximum suction power for better cleaning results* Maximum suction power for better cleaning results* Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8652/01

    Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

    The new Philips Performer Active delivers a better clean thanks to the Airflow Plus technology and the Powerful 2000W motor

    See all benefits

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    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

    With AirFlow Max technology and 4L dust capacity

    • 2000W
    • AirflowMax technology
    • EPA 10 filter
    Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

    Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

    Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!

    2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power

    2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power

    2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power for excellent cleaning results.

    4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

    4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

    The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

    S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

    This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

    AirSeal with EPA10 filter for healthy air

    EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Full red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      447x304x234  mm
      Weight of product
      5.2  kg

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      EPA 10 filter
      Motor filter
      Microfilter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Handgrip
      Ergonomic grip with air slider
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Park or storage assist
      Vertical and horizontal

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    • *Results compared to Philips PowerLife, tested internally August 2013
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