Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8652/01
    Performer Active Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8652/01
    Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

    The new Philips Performer Active delivers a better clean thanks to the Airflow Plus technology and the Powerful 2000W motor

      Maximum suction power for better cleaning results*

      With AirFlow Max technology and 4L dust capacity

      • 2000W
      • AirflowMax technology
      • EPA 10 filter
      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Revolutionary Airflow Max technology for extreme suction

      Airflow Max technology maximizes the airflow, allowing the dustbag to unfold uniformly, so you get the highest suction power, even as the bag fills-up!

      2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power

      2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power

      2000 W motor generates max. 400 suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      4L dust capacity for longer cleaning

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      S-bag Classic Long Performance lasts up to 50% longer

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high level of suction power and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      AirSeal with EPA10 filter for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.2 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447x304x234 mm

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Park or storage assist
        Vertical and horizontal
        Action radius
        9 m
        Handgrip
        Ergonomic grip with air slider
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Front

      • Filtration

        Motor filter
        Microfilter
        Exhaust filter
        EPA 10 filter
        Dust capacity
        4 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Full red

      • Performance

        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82 dB
        Suction power (max)
        400 W
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Airflow (max)
        42 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        30 kPa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • *Results compared to Philips PowerLife, tested internally August 2013

